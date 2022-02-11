For many, Valentine’s Day is a day dedicated to celebrating love and affection. For Future, however, it’s far from that. In fact, the Atlanta star has just dropped off a brand new track titled “Worst Day” that is dedicated to letting the world know all the troubles he faces on Feb. 14 each year. To prepare his fans, he dropped off a short video titled “Healing Together” earlier this week, which sees him in a therapeutic sit-down session with online influencer Kevin Samuels.

The new “Worst Day” track is officially available today (Feb. 11). On the song, Future delves deep into how his plethora of options tends to make Valentine’s Day more stressful than he prefers it to be:

Valentine’s Day, the worst day, got too many to please, I popped a half a pink pill, and put my mind at ease/ I bought you all these gifts, tear your heart all in pieces, had to pass out new whips, yeah, but all you want is me, had a Glock under her pillow, she blowing for my gang

It’s been roughly a couple of years since the release of Future‘s eighth studio LP High Off Life, a 21-track offering that saw collaborations alongside Travis Scott, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, Lil Durk, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, and Doe Boy. High Off Life became Future‘s seventh consecutive no. 1 album thanks to 153,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release — said project has also since earned Future another Platinum plaque to add to what’s sure to be a decorated room of musical achievements. That same year also saw Future teaming up with Uzi for the equally successful joint release Pluto x Baby Pluto.

Be sure to press play on Future’s brand new “Worst Day” single down below.

