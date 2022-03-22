After bursting onto the scene a mere four years ago with her “Icy GRL” freestyle — which samples Khia’s risque 2001 hit, “My Neck, My Back” — Saweetie, the self-proclaimed “Icy Girl” has been no stranger to our playlists with chart-topping bangers that often sample familiar fan favorites.

With an impressive collection of singles dating back to her 2019 breakout single “My Type” — which samples Petey Pablo’s 2003 “Freek-a-Leek” — and more recent collaborations such as “Best Friend” with fellow award-winning femcee Doja Cat and “Closer” featuring H.E.R., it’s almost hard to believe that Saweetie has yet to put out an album.

As the hits pile up, it’s said that her debut album, Pretty B*tch Music, will be here just in time for the summer. In an interview with E!, Saweetie spoke about her meaning of “pretty b*tch”: “For me, it’s giving my power back to my fans and letting them know ‘pretty’ is your energy, it’s your aura, it’s your self-esteem, it’s your confidence.”

The rapper has been known to encourage women to see their potential with initiatives like Icy University, a series of online videos where the rapper gives advice on how to start your own company and how to get over an ex, among other topics.

As we draw nearer to the release of her long-awaited album, Saweetie has been hard at work and in an Instagram Story posted today, the rapper shared a photo of a closed session with rapper Rico Nasty — who has also worked with Doja Cat for their 2018 song “Tia Tamera.”

Although Rico has not given us any hints of the two working together on her social media, both Rico and Saweetie have very distinct rap styles and love to display their creativity and fashion sense, so a collab between the two should be well-received.