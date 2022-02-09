Last August, WizKid upgraded his latest album Made In Lagos with a deluxe edition that contained four additional tracks, including the Buju-assisted “Mood” and the remix to his and Tems‘ hit single “Essence” with Justin Bieber. He also provided a short film to match, bringing those songs together into a loose story that both takes us through WizKid‘s imagination and his Nigerian stomping grounds. Last week, the segment for “Mood” was re-released as a stand-alone video, which shows WizKid and his collaborator catching vibes in some colorful locations with a bevy of beautiful women throughout. All of this perfectly matches the flirtatious subject matter of the P2J-produced offering:

“Every night I go dey rock your body o, baby girl we go dey no solo o, nobody fit tell me to leave my baby o, bend every night e fit turn to baby o, me and you when you wake up, girl you splashing on me o, girl look like sweat all on me o, like the design you be dripping on me o, maybe that’s why I no fit leave yeah…”

Made In Lagos first made landfall in 2020, and originally consisted 14 infectious cuts with collaboration alongside Burna Boy, Skepta, H.E.R., Ella Mai, and more. In addition to the album’s well-deserved achievements, it was the aforementioned “Essence” that truly set off a viral firestorm, landing within the top ten of the Billboard 200 and the top thirty of the Global 200 (a first as a Nigerian song). The P2J and Legendury Beatz-backed effort also earned WizKid and Tems Gold and Platinum plaques in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and New Zealand.

Enjoy the Kuukua Eshun-directed clip for WizKid and Buju’s “Mood” below. If you missed it, you can still enjoy the Made In Lagos (Deluxe) short film here.