Future and Atlanta’s Foot Locker division have joined forces to completely transform the weight room at his former high school.

The FreeWishes Foundation, the nonprofit launched by the Atlanta native, worked alongside the sportswear company to renovate the weight room at Columbia High School located in DeKalb County Atlanta.

Together, with Foot Locker Atlanta, the “Life is Good” lyricist was able to fully cover the cost to give the school’s weight room a much-needed uplift. It’s a moment that is near and dear to the organization, which was launched by Future alongside his mother, with a heavy focus on the education of children, adults, and the elderly. Thanks to the new initiative, the company can also commit to its ongoing mission surrounding physical health and wellness.

“Columbia has had the same weight room since I was attending there,” said Tia Wilburn, Freewishes Community Engagement Director. “Since our foundation is very big on health and wellness it was important for us to help create an environment for students in which they could be comfortable, have pride, and perform their best.”

With its focus on health and wellness, the Freewishes Foundation aims to use the project to inspire more students to get focused on their physical health. With the help of Foot Locker’s Atlanta division, the “Fresh Air” emcee wants to take his philanthropic efforts to greater heights.

“Foot Locker is a universal brand,” said Future. “It’s a great thing to be a part of Foot Locker and come back to Columbia to give back.”

This isn’t the first time that Foot Locker Atlanta has worked alongside an Atlanta-bred artist to give back. In December of 2021, the team assisted 2Chainz with restoring the gym at his alma mater, North Clayton High School.

The initiative comes on the heels of the 38-year-old’s announcement of his ninth studio album set to be released on April 29.