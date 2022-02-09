Last night, viewers tuned in to this year’s BRIT Awards, which saw the likes of Adele, Little Simz, Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Dave, and more scoring well-deserved trophies throughout the night. In addition to his win for Hip-hop/Rap/Grime Act, Dave also closed out the big event with an incredible performance of his We’re All Alone in This Together standout “In The Fire,” complete with some assistance from the song’s collaborators Fredo, Giggs, Ghetts, and Meekz.

The roughly eight-minute rendition of the Dave, Dominic Maker, James Blake, and Kyle Evans-produced cut is a masterclass in versatility, as the Streatham emcee handled both piano and acoustic guitar duties throughout his fellow peers’ rousing verses. His turn on the microphone was no slouch either, as he brought emotion to his multi-layered bars about immigration, crime, family, and more:

“Yeah, in the fire, been tried, affected the way I been wired inside, you can hide or glide, I could’ve been deported, that’s the definition of a ‘Fight or flight,’ you can type all you like, I know about homeless, immigration, they took me from my mum’s arms, fuck a gun charge, two swords, I’m a Ronin Błaszczykowski, I’m tryna score with the Polish, pain in my eyes, plans of me stainin’ a guy, with a vision of this changin’ my life…”

Towards the end, a choir then assisted Dave during his electric guitar solo, which ended with flames flying out the end of the instrument. Simply put, one can only imagine the energy felt in London’s 02 Arena during that set.

We’re All Alone in This Together was released last July and contained 12 songs with (in addition to the aforementioned) noted contributions from Stormzy, Wizkid, Boj, and Snoh Aalegra. The album topped the charts during its first week out with 74,000 units sold, and has since crossed the Gold certification mark in the UK.

Check out the fiery clip below. You can also enjoy additional performances and check out the full list of BRITs award winners here.