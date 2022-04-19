Future is sharing details about his upcoming album days before its scheduled release. In a cover story for GQ, he spoke to veteran journalist Elliott Wilson about who and what fans expect to hear on the new project.

According to the rapper, the LP, whose title has not yet been announced, will include guest appearances from Gunna, Kanye West and his What A Time To Be Alive collaborator Drake — all of whom he’s worked with before. The rapper teamed up with Gunna on songs like “Chrome Heart” and the more popular “pushin P.” His relationships with Ye and Drizzy, however, go beyond collaborating on a few tracks.

His bond with Ye, who he brought during his Rolling Loud set last year, stems back years and includes exclusive conversations about everything from his Yeezy brand, his music and simple visits to his home.

“Me and Kanye always had a relationship,” explained Future, who added he’s also written some of Ye’s bars. “But it’s hard for people to understand because I don’t put everything on Instagram. Kanye flew me to Paris in 2011 or 2012 to work on music. [Discussing] his clothing line before it came, his shoe business before it came. People don’t know I’ve been able to go to his house and pull up right into the crib. We just never talked about it.”

As for his relationship with Drake, the two have grown together throughout their careers and have proved to be a great musical duo.

“He’s an absolutely relentless, spontaneous workhorse,” Drake told Wilson of working with Future. “And me, I’m a calculated, purpose-driven, militant individual. You take his free-flowing genius and you mix it with my level of understanding and planning and—records, albums, singles—we can pretty much create anything together.”

Ultimately, fans should expect to hear a more vulnerable Future on his upcoming album.

“I’m putting myself out there,” he said. “Sharing my lifestyle with the world. Sharing my pain with the world. Sharing my ups, sharing my downs with the entire universe. I believe in the energy of the universe and manifestation. That’s why I’m giving myself because I’m willing to correct myself. I don’t want to just…be wrong. I’m willing to give you all of me, so you can tell me how to build on me and make me a better me.”

Future’s untitled album is slated to drop on April 29.