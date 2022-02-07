By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2022

Over the weekend, Yo Gotti liberated his eleventh (and presumed to be final) album CM10: Free Game, which contains 22 songs and additional releases from 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Moneybagg Yo, Kodak Black, Blac Youngsta, Shenseea, and 10Percent — the last of whom was the winner of Gotti’s #DollaFoDolla challenge, allowing him to deliver a memorable verse on the SoundsByBreezy, DiemOnDeck, Brian White, ​jahk, RichieTheGod, and Carter-produced banger of the same name:

I’m on some rocker shit, she was basic, I made her a model bitch, Lenny Kravitz, I pull up, start rockin’ shit, she athletic, she built like a soccer bitch, .45 but that 9 got a softer kick, don’t slip ’cause I drip when I’m walkin’, bitch, I be rollin’ that jay with some bosses, shit, Rondo got 9 on my hip, like Steph put thirty in the clip, I’m equipped, lay a nigga flat on the floor like a quilt…”

Following the release of CM10: Free Game, Gotti then took to social media to announce that he is officially allowing any of the other contestants to use “Dolla Fo Dolla” as a springboard — they can now add versions of the song with their inclusions to any streaming platform with full approval from the Memphis mogul:

“PSA‼️ NEVER DONE BEFORE EVER ‼️ EVERY ARTIST DAT PUT A VERSE ON “Dolla Fo Dolla” YOU CAN HAVE THE SONG … U CAN UPLOAD IT PUT IT ON YOUTUBE / DSP’S ( Apple, Spotify, Tidal etc ) AND U MAKE DA MONEY $ OFF it & USE IT TO GET IN POSITION ‼️…. I 100% OWN DA MASTER & IM GIVING YALL A UNIVERSAL CLEARANCE TO USE MY VERSE & THE SONG …”

You can check out Gotti‘s Instagram posts celebrating 10Percent’s milestone and making the aforementioned announcement below, along with a new visual from CM10: Free Game for the 42 Dugg and EST Gee-assisted “Cold Gangsta.”

