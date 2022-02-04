It is never a bad day to get some new music from the Memphis legend himself, Yo Gotti. For over 20 years, the CMG general has been applying pressure at all costs and quite frankly, the older he gets in the industry, the more potent and powerful he becomes. Though we all are still in trying times with the new COVID variants going around and other unfortunate events surrounding us, Yo Gotti put his cape on to save the day. One thing’s for sure, Thanksgiving came early for rap fans across the globe. Today (Feb 4) the rapper-turned-executive comes forth with the latest installment of his Cocaine Muzik series, CM10: Free Game.

CM10 serves as Yo Gotti’s 11th studio album and it is truly one of the best in his catalog. With all of the wisdom he has possessed through the years as a rapper and now as one of the biggest music executives in the industry today, Gotti put his all into this effort that will certainly leave a lasting impression on you. To help promote the album, he provided an opportunity for an unsigned artist to be featured on the album’s standout cut “Dolla Fo Dolla” and titled it the #DollaFoDolla challenge where artists uploaded their verses to the open record. The challenge was so viral it reached jails and soldiers in the army.

Though CM10 is said to be the final installment of the series and his final album, Yo Gotti also claimed that CM8 was going to be the last one he did — hopefully he’s lying about this one as well. While majority of the album is handled with his solo talent, the CMG front-man tapped on a few stellar features including Moneybagg Yo, Kodak Black, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, DaBaby and more.

Tap into the CM10 now and spread this hustler music to your people!