Yo Gotti is putting together his last album, and he’s looking for an up-and-coming rapper to join him on a track. On Wednesday (Jan. 26), the “Rake It Up” emcee took to Twitter to launch a contest in search of the lucky emcee.

“Ayo, I feel like changing a rapper’s life today, so what I’ma do here, I’ma upload this song and whoever puts the hardest verse on it, I’ma put you on my album, CM10,” he tweeted. Alongside the caption was a video in which he played the snippet and provided some further instruction. “You gotta come right behind me with like four bars, then I’ma come back in right after you,” explained the “Law” lyricist. “We gonna go back and forth on this shit…I’ma put in 16 after that, then you gotta drop 16 after me.”

Additionally, contest participants are required to post their verses on YouTube or Soundcloud along with the hashtags #CM10, #DollaFoDolla, #YoGotti and #CMGTheLabel. The winner may be offered a position on the Memphis rapper’s CMG record label. “If I fuck with you enough, we may out you on the label, nigga,” Gotti said. “Let’s get it.”

Yo Gotti‘s search comes days after he announced that CM10:Free Game would not only be the last of his Cocaine Muzik projects but also the final album of his rap career.

“I’m gone Finish This SH!T just how I started!!! Wit No Regrets, Standing on Business & Principles,” he previously wrote on Instagram. “Motivating All Hustlers, knowing we took da Highest Risk for a Better Outcome. To the Streets, Plugs, Fans & Consumers

I’m FOREVER GRATEFUL.”

CM10:Free Game — which is reportedly a double album — is slated to drop on Feb. 4, months after its intended release. The project was originally supposed to drop in November of last year, but after the tragic passing of his friend Young Dolph, the release date was pushed back.

See Yo Gotti’s tweets below.