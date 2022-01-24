Yo Gotti is preparing to hang up his rap jersey. On Monday (Jan. 24), the Memphis rapper took to social media to announce the forthcoming release of CM10:Free Game, his 11th studio album.

“I’m gone Finish This SH!T just how I started!!! Wit No Regrets, Standing on Business & Principles,” he wrote on Instagram. “Motivating All Hustlers, knowing we took da Highest Risk for a Better Outcome. To the Streets, Plugs, Fans & Consumers

I’m FOREVER GRATEFUL.” The album, he added, will come out on Feb. 4.

Gotti originally planned to release CM10 back in November. At the time, he revealed his hope that the project would serve as motivation for the young hustlers in the hood.

It “was made for a purpose…,” he wrote on social media. “It’s to give u messages & tell u da experience of a young hustla dat come from da hood but ended up in a position no one expected him to be in, him being me. From cutting 2dollars off a dime bag of weed from touching 6 figures at 16. I’m from North Memphis, Ridgecrest Apts. Dam a lot done changed.”

The “Rake It Up” emcee also said that CM10 would be a double project. “Dropping 2 albums on the same day DON’T MAKE SENSE… I’m a[n] ex-drug dealer turned executive,” Gotti penned. “NONE OF THIS SHIT MAKES SENSE. Fuck da charts. We doing this for da Culture – 2 albums da same day.”

He later announced that he was pushing back the release of CM10 — a gesture that was seemingly made out of respect for his friend and collaborator Young Dolph, who was shot and killed days before the album was supposed to drop.

CM10 marks Yo Gotti‘s first project since he dropped his 2020 effort “Untrapped.” The LP featured the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Rick Ross, Ty Dolla $ign, Moneybagg Yo and more.

