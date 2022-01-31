Yo Gotti has unveiled the cover art for his upcoming album days before its scheduled release. On Monday (Jan. 31), the “Rake It Up” emcee took to social media to share the black and white image, which saw him shirtless in front of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.

“Today, I Reveal my Artwork which Displays myself. Still a Street N!gga by heart jumping out a Trackhawk shirt off wit[h] My Chains on Ready for whatever come[s] with this Life! Thru Prayer. Blessings & Hard Work,” he penned the caption. “On this Project, I show you how to go from just a Street N!ggas to a EXECUTIVE STREET N!GGA.”

Gotti’s post comes exactly one week after he announced that his double album CM1o: Free Game would be his final project. He is now in search of an up-and-coming rapper who will feature on one of his tracks.

“Ayo, I feel like changing a rapper’s life today, so what I’ma do here, I’ma upload this song and whoever puts the hardest verse on it, I’ma put you on my album, CM10,” he tweeted last week. He added that a possible offer to his CMG record label will be considered based on the lucky winner’s skills. “If I fuck with you enough, we may out you on the label, nigga,” Gotti said. “Let’s get it.”

CM1o is slated to come out on Friday, Feb. 4. The title, he previously revealed, explains his intention to school fellow hustlers.

“This Project was made for a purpose,” the Memphis rapper wrote on Instagram back in November. “It’s Called ‘Free Game’ it’s to give u messages & tell u Da experience of a Young Hustla Dat come from da Hood but ended up in a position no one expected him to be in, Him being Me.”

See Yo Gotti’s cover art below.