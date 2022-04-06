August Alsina is all about protecting his energy, so much so he’s currently abstaining from sex. The singer revealed the information during a recent Q&A intended to promote his new single “Shake the World.”

During the session, a fan cleverly referenced the song while expressing interest in sexual interaction with the star. “@AugustAlsina when we shaking my bed? #ShakeTheWorld,” she asked, to which August honestly replied with an update about his sex life.

“I ain’t having sex,” he explained. “I gotta keep harnessing my energy and life force to continue summoning energy for all the spells that’s been casted.”

August’s revelation comes on the heels of the release of his single, “Shake the World,” which dropped yesterday (April 5). The song sees him discuss his thoughts on being “canceled” and includes a line that many believe references his past entanglement with Jada Pinkett Smith.

“I heard it’s some shit that’s bound to go down when you got a billion dollars on the elevator,” he sings on the record. “Well, of course some shit was bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favorite (Ah-ooh).”

As fans know, Pinkett Smith was the target of a joke that ultimately resulted in Chris Rock getting slapped by her husband, Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards. In the wake of the incident, August took to social media to weigh in on the topic with a message that left many confused.

He wrote, “Choose peace; trusting that life’s intricate puzzle pieces are all forming together for the greater good and mastering of the seasonally sometime chaotic nature of your life’s art piece, being formed and painted by birthing life to your internal masterpiece formed & grown through external chaos-metamorphosing alchemy, turned 2 light & beauty within, then turned Master P (i) E^CE shown without, of your life’s own whimsical & colorful art-piece, being co created and displayed through living while & after being broken to peace’s/pieces.”

See August’s tweet below.