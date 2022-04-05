By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2022

August Alsina is back with another single, ready to share his side once again. In the newly released “Shake The World” track, he doesn’t hold back on the thoughts that have been on his mind as of lately. Over an ominous beat, Alsina goes in about how he’s coming for the respect he wants:

Industry tried to exile a boy, momma say we all gotta bear our cross/ Had to wear it like I’m cut from Jesus’ cloth/ Brother Sean told me, “Just give it time” and your bitch be tellin’ me, I’m so damn fine and it’s true, ooh, ooh, ooh

Yeah, it’s true, ooh, yeah ’cause I’m nothin’ like you, ooh, ooh, ooh you, ooh, oh, you/ I started my label, then shake the world (Then the world shook) ’cause goddamn it, that’s right, I shake the world (Shake the world)

The next few lyrics seemingly are a reference to his “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett-Smith, a situation that was put on the forefront back in 2020 that was since addressed on her Red Table Talk show: “I heard it’s some shit that’s bound to go down when you got a billion dollars on the elevator/ Well, of course some shit was bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favorite (Ah-ooh).’

Back in June, August Alsina released his third studio album The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy, which boasted 27 tracks with additional features from Darrel Walls, Tink, Yo Gotti, Lil Wayne, and Juicy J. Shortly afterwards, the New Orleans crooner dropped off a new videos from that project for “Pretty,” “NOLA” and “Rounds.” The album was also accompanied by a five-part docuseries titled “The Rise of August Alsina,” which took fans through his various journeys in life — including his music career, family and relationships, and his battle with an autoimmune disease.

Be sure to press play on August Alsina’s brand new single “Shake The World” down below.

