Over the weekend, Latto unveiled her sophomore LP 777, which contains 13 tracks and additional appearances from 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black. One particular standout from the album is the single “Big Energy,” a Dr. Luke and Vaughn Oliver-produced offering that samples Mariah Carey‘s 90’s classic “Fantasy.” Taking a slightly more adult approach than its predecessor, “Big Energy” sees the Clayton County representer rapping about what she can do for her love interest in the bedroom:

“Bad bitch, I could be your fantasy, I can tell you got big dick energy, it ain’t too many niggas that can handle me, but I might let you try it off the Hennessy, make ’em sing to this pussy like a melody, and if your bitch ain’t right, I got the remedy, it ain’t too many niggas that can handle me, bad bitch, I could be your fantasy…”

Today (Mar. 28), Carey officially joins in for the song’s remix, along with some additional assistance from DJ Khaled. The upgrade gets extra nostalgic as the songstress delivers lines from the Daydream standout:

“Oh, when you walk by every night, talking sweet and looking fine, I get kind of hectic inside, mmm, baby, I’m so into you, darling, if you only knew, all the things that flow through my mind, but it’s just a sweet, sweet…”

Having recently celebrated her birthday (or anniversary, for die-hard fans), Carey even gushed about the collaboration during a chat on Clubhouse:

“I love it, I mean, I loved it from when I first put my vocals on it, even when it was just simple, and just us, but I love it now, it’s exciting.”

Press play on Latto, Mariah Carey, and DJ Khaled‘s “Big Energy” remix below. Also added below, a visual for 777‘s two-part, self-titled intro, which sees Latto delivering her bars from the tour bus and performing for fans across the country.