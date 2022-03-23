Latto has been steadily working on her forthcoming sophomore LP, 777. The highly anticipated Queen Of Da Souf follow-up will finally arrive this Friday, March 25, confirmed by a tweet from the Atlanta hitmaker herself.

As expected, the Clayco star is currently making her rounds as she puts her foot on the gas for her latest press run. She had to stop by the one and only Funk Flex’s hot seat to deliver a freestyle to give fans a sneak preview of what to expect on 777. In the freshly released clip, Latto flows effortlessly over the legendary and well-loved “Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You)” instrumental by UGK:

I got rich and switch the block up, I ain’t talkin’ Tetris/ Toes white, pussy pink, these bitches green like they necklace/ And these n***as too I guess they ain’t get the message, I’m reading contracts with my lawyer man this shit gettin’ epic/

Foreign SUV but this 10 piece is still American deli, I’ma put some high rises in Clayco if them crackers let me/ I been on some different shit lately less spendin’ and more saving/ Y’all on blogs hating I put an M up for my unborn baby

777 expected to also feature previously released cuts like “Wheelie,” “Soufside,” “The Biggest,” and “Big Energy,” the last of which may or may not spawn a remix with a certain veteran emcee. Upon its arrival, it will follow 2020’s Queen of Da Souf, a 13-song body of work with collaborations alongside City Girls, Gucci Mane, 42 Dugg, Trina, Saweetie, and more. Months after its initial release, Latto returned with an Extended upgrade, adding on five extra cuts and a feature from Lil Baby.

Be sure to press play on Latto’s brand new Funk Flex freestyle down below.