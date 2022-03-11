Today (Mar. 11), Latto delivers her latest single “Wheelie,” which sees production from Hollywood Cole (Isaiah Rashad, J. Cole, Meek Mill) and features an assist from fellow Atlanta metro area star 21 Savage. As the chorus makes clear, “Wheelie” is an adults-only romp that sees the artists rapping about sexual activities with their respective partners:

“Slap on my cat, bet this nigga met his match, take his phone ‘fore I throw it back, nigga, this ain’t that, check in with me, I love a sneaky link, he ain’t eat the pussy right if he ain’t had to change the sheets, I love when he wear the grey sweats and that print show, now I ain’t tryna have his seed but this pussy water make the bed grow, cook for him like a housewife then fuck him good like a nympho, pay the rent and the car note, he invest in me like crypto…”

Currently, Latto is said to be working on her forthcoming sophomore LP, which — in addition to “Wheelie” — is expected to also feature the previously released cuts “Soufside,” “The Biggest,” and “Big Energy,” the last of which may or may not spawn a remix with a certain veteran emcee. Upon its arrival, it will follow 2020’s Queen of Da Souf, a 13-song body of work with collaborations alongside City Girls, Gucci Mane, 42 Dugg, Trina, Saweetie, and more. Months after its initial release, Latto returned with an Extended upgrade, adding on five extra cuts and a feature from Lil Baby.

Meanwhile, it’s been about the same time frame since 21 Savage and Metro Boomin released their chart-topping, Gold-certified Savage Mode II, the sequel to the classic 2016 EP Savage Mode. More recently, Savage connects with Young Nudy, Gunna, Young Thug, Millie Go Lightly, and more for the 4-song soundtrack to last year’s Spiral.

Press play on the official video for “Wheelie” below.