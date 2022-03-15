Latto has set a release date for her sophomore album, 777. The highly anticipated Queen Of Da Souf follow-up will arrive on Friday, March 25; according to a tweet from the Atlanta hitmaker.

“I put a lot of thought into my artwork I hope u guys love it and understand where I’m at mentally,” she tweeted on Monday (March 14). “The music will give just as much as the visuals! I PROMISE U THAT! My heart beating so fast I was nervous to post but I’m ready for this next chapter!!!!! Let’s go!”

Along with the album’s official release date, Latto also shared her 777 cover art, which sees her dodging knives while standing on a target.

Latto’s sophomore effort has already spawned the hit “Big Energy,” which reached its peak this week at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song samples Tom Tom Club’s “Genius of Love,” which was also used in Mariah Carey’s 1995 hit, “Fantasy.”

Speaking about the track to Uproxx, Latto said, “I wanted to push myself.”

“I wanted to challenge myself. Honestly, when you’ve been rapping since 8 years old, you got to find new inspiration and new sparks,” she explained. “I just wanted to try something different and I didn’t really give a fuck whether people liked it or they didn’t because this was for me.”

The 23-year-old followed up “Big Energy” with “Wheelie,” her album collaboration with 21 Savage, last week.

Ahead of 777, Latto will embark on her album-promoting tour, which kicks off on March 19 in Santa Cruz, California. She recently opened up about the project in an interview with Angie Martinez.

“I’m very passionate about my work so I’m never gonna put out no bullshit,” she said. “I know I got a lot of eyes on me right now and it’s a little pressure to deliver. So, I’m like this gotta be up to par. I feel like my growth as a woman reflects in my music. You’re gonna hear the evolution and just new experiences, new relationships I have to talk about.”

See her tweet about the album’s release date below.