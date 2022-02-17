Nick Cannon is clearing up speculation regarding his latest single “Alone.” During a recent episode of his self-titled talk show, the actor denied claims that his song was a tactic to win back his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

“I dropped a song on Valentine’s Day for all of the people out there who are alone on Valentine’s Day,” he said on Wednesday (Feb. 17). “I did a song called ‘Alone’ and it sampled one of my favorite Mariah Carey songs, ‘Love Takes Time.’ So, I think people put the two and two together. They tried to say—everybody saying that this was my song to try to get Mariah back.”

“I had probably the greatest situation with my dream girl and I messed it up,” he continued to explain. “To be honest and vulnerable… the song was not really about trying to get her back. It was taking ownership of what I did as a man and owning my flaws and expressing it through song.” He added that songwriting is therapeutic to him and admitted that winning Carey back would be “impossible.”

Cannon and Carey tied the knot in 2008 and were married for eight years before they called it quits. They share 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe — Cannon’s first two children — and maintain a great co-parenting relationship. “Obviously, Mariah and I co-parent really well,” explained Nick on “The Language of Love” podcast. “We’re really great friends and she’s kind of taught me so much—so that’s family.”

In the years since their divorce, Cannon has welcomed five other children, including his late son Zen. He is now preparing for the arrival of his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi. As for his stance on relationships, the “Wild ‘n Out” star seems to enjoy his freedom. After all, he doesn’t believe monogamy is healthy.

See Nick Cannon discuss the true intention behind his song “Alone.”