Nick Cannon is not a fan of monogamy. On Wednesday (Feb. 16), the comedian appeared on the “The Language of Love” podcast. While speaking to Dr. Laura Berman, he opened up about a variety of topics, including his thoughts on monogamous relationships within and without the covenant of marriage.

According to Cannon, individuals are no longer single once they tie the knot and are legally bonded through marriage. “Married is not single,” he said. “When you allow the government and paperwork to come in and say, ‘This is a bond, this is a covenant’ … you’re not single.”

As for those who are not married and still desire to be in monogamous relationships, he agrees that a pact can be made between two people. However, he doesn’t necessarily think that’s a healthy thing to do.

“You can still make covenants without getting the government involved,” Cannon said. “You can make a covenant where two people say, ‘We choose to be monogamous because we value this so much that we don’t want anyone else to be a part of this or intrude this energy that we have.’ And I just don’t feel like that’s healthy.”

“I don’t feel like monogamy is healthy,” he continued before explaining, “I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership.”

Cannon admitted that he’s honest with his partners about his stance on monogamy, noting he’s “a better friend and companion than I am a boyfriend, relationship, husband.” He also refuted claims that his children were born as a result of unintended pregnancies.