  03.25.2022

After a successful press run, Latto’s sophomore album 777 has officially dropped, and it’s already the talk of the town…or social media. Since its release at midnight, fans and peers of the Atlanta star have taken to Twitter to shower her with praise and give her her just due.

Queen Naija tweeted that the project is “heat,” adding that the “Big Energy” rapper is appropriately named “Big Latto.” In Plies’ post, he referred to her as an inspiration to others.

As for her fans, they highlighted standout features from Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino, who both appear on “Sunshine,” and generally discussed her talent, which was broadcasted on what many believe to be a very good album.

“This #Latto 777 album is pretty good. What surprised me was how she could make an album without the trap type records and still impress!” one user wrote. “Haven’t heard a young Woman MC really show the growth she did on this album. And she never gets outshined but any feature!”

“Latto has ascended to the next level of her career,” added another person. “It’s up up up.”

Latto is no stranger to internet praise. She’s trended after many of her viral freestyles. The flowers she’s currently receiving, however, hit different as it surrounds an entire body of work. Getting wind of all the love, she expressed her excitement, tweeting, “I’m so overwhelmed with love and support right now I’m so happy y’all love this as much as I do!!!! I’m seeing so much positivity and my rap peers just posting and congratulating me I just cannot.”

While on her promo tour, Latto previously shared her thought process while recording the album.

“I really wanted to solidify my place in this industry,” she told Complex.” I wanted to get my bars off and let people know that I do songs like ‘Big Energy’ and showcase my versatility, but let them know where the passion started in the first place. And that was rapping—just getting the bars off, no hook freestyles. So I’m definitely rapping my ass off and showcasing the versatility at the same time.”

Given the Twitter reactions, it seems she’s accomplished her goal. See some of the praise below.

