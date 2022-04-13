After years of complaints about the Starz network, 50 Cent’s time with the company is coming to a close. With the end of the partnership just months away, the rapper is hoping to purchase his shows so he could shop them to other networks.

“Everybody ready to work, I’m trying to buy my universe back from Starz so it goes where ever i go,” he wrote alongside footage of a USC fight. “Only 5 months left in my deal, and i’m not on the air for 6 months so We Out!”

As fans know, 50 has been teasing his departure from Starz for quite some time. Last month, he said he was “out” because the network hadn’t yet announced the renewal of “Power Book IV: Force” — which set Starz’s record for the largest viewing audience shortly after its debut.

“This is me packing my stuff, Starz. Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out,” 50 griped. “They Renewed High town and FORCE is the highest-rated show they have it sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here. you would think they all went to school on a small yellow bus.”

50 Cent signed a four-year deal with Starz in 2018 and has since gone on to develop scripted projects, including “Black Mafia Family,” which is based on the story of Detroit kingpin Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory, and “Power” sequels, “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and “Force.” The shows — all developed through his G-Unit Film & Television, Inc. banner — have garnered support from the Black community, with “Ghost” picking up the 2021 NAACP Image Award for Best Outstanding Drama.

The finale to his “Force” series is slated to air on Easter Sunday (April 17).

See 50 Cent’s post below.