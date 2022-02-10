WATCH

S2 E4 | LightSkinKeisha

00:50:17
Big Facts
By REVOLT
  /  02.10.2022
Categories in this video:
Categories
Big Facts
Watch
Tags in this video:
Tags
LightSkinKeisha

Episodes

View More View More

Charleston White opens up about his controversial social media persona and more | 'Big Facts'

On an all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Charleston White joins Big Bank, DJ Scream and ...
By REVOLT

NLE Choppa on his new healthy lifestyle, music and more | 'Big Facts'

NLE Choppa discusses his new healthy lifestyle, family, vices, the Atlanta airport incident and more ...
By REVOLT

Kevin Gates talks mental health, being sexual assaulted as a kid, music and more | 'Big Facts'

Kevin Gates joins “Big Facts” to discuss his spiritual journey, what stopped him from committing ...
By REVOLT

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
View More View More