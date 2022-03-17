After much success in music and television, 50 Cent is slowly making his way into the sports world. According to NBA.com, the Queens entrepreneur and his premium wine and spirits company Sire Spirits have signed a multi-year partnership with Houston Rockets and their home venue, the Toyota Center.

As part of the agreement, 50’s Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne brands will be highlighted during home games and other events at the entertainment center “with multiple themed bars, a branded luxury suite and a courtside loge box.” The Red & White Wine Bistro within the venue will also be renamed the Sire Spirits Bar & Restaurant, and the rapper will be given access to the suite and courtside box all throughout the year.

In turn, 50 and his Sire Spirits brand will sponsor special fundraisers, including the Rocket’s annual Black Sports Professional Career Fair and annual Black History Night, and will host a series of wine pairing dinners, specialty cocktail offerings and other special networking events for season ticket members, event guests and suite holders. The deal will also see the emcee and G-Unity Foundation work alongside the Houston-based team and the Clutch City Foundation to perform philanthropic acts — like giving tickets to underprivileged families — within the city.

“Since I moved to Houston in January 2021, the love shown to me by this City has inspired me to make a positive and long-lasting impact in the community,” 50 Cent said in a statement. “My investment in the Houston Rockets and their investment back into my charitable endeavors makes this partnership all the more special for me. I’m excited for what the future holds.”

“It’s lit, I like it here in Houston you gotta come check the vibes out here,” he wrote on Instagram. In another post, he seemingly bragged about his work ethic. “I’m not playing games I’m working,” penned 50.

