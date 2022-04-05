50 Cent has landed multiple deals with Starz, but their business relationship hasn’t been always been a pleasant experience. In his latest gripe about the network, he vented about an episode of Power Book IV: Force that was apparently leaked days before its scheduled release.

“See they leaked the episode again, these people are incompetent,” he wrote alongside screenshots of tweets from fans who claimed to have watched the early release. “I went to Harvard, so the fuck what.”

50 has been frank about his relationship with Starz over the years, often taking to social media to make his frustrations known to the public. He complained last year when an episode of his “BMF” series was prematurely dropped and taken down moments later as a result of “a technical glitch.”

“Starz is a shit show, they better sell it fast,” he wrote on IG. “They put the fucking ‘BMF’ show on, then took it down. What network does shit like that? They just ruined the anticipation of the episode I directed, I WORKED HARD ON THIS. I can’t work with these people anymore.”

Last month, he hopped on Instagram once again and threatened to leave the network following delayed announcements about the future of Force.

“This is me packing my stuff, STARZ. Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out,” 50 wrote at the time. “They Renewed High town and FORCE is the highest-rated show they have it sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here. you would think they all went to school on a small yellow bus.”

Force, which chronicles Tommy Egan’s life after the death of James St. Patrick, debuted on Feb. 6 and immediately set the Starz network record for the largest viewing audience. The finale will air on April 10 and will be followed by six months without any 50 Cent-related shows.