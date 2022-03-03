Back in July, Dave (or Santan Dave to many) released his sophomore studio LP We’re All Alone in This Together, a critically acclaimed effort that came with 12 tracks and additional features from Stormzy, Giggs, Fredo, Wizkid, Snoh Aalegra James Blake, and more. The project quickly became one of the biggest releases of the year, selling a mind-blowing 74,000 first-week album equivalent units, landing at the top of the UK Albums chart and subsequently earning the South Londoner a Platinum certification.

Today (Mar. 3), Dave decided to begin his next campaign with a new single titled “Starlight,” which sees him both confident about his current position at the forefront of music and firm in regards to where he came from:

“I do know my man, but I don’t trust him, trust that, Ps in the trap digustin’, stick with the stick, PVA, PDA, kiss that in public, South London where I made my, South London’s where I made my first hundred, elastic bands, plastic bags, two in the blue likе cheese and onion, in Jamaica, quick vacation, travellin’ my past time, ‘nough pollution in thе ends, I flew back yard ‘cah…”

With the aid of Frank Sinatra’s 1964 classic “Fly Me To The Moon,” the accompanying clip for “”Starlight” sees Dave living the good life with his crew, delivering his bars from a high end condo in some city (which looks an awful lot like Los Angeles). There’s also a couple of beautiful women taking part in a bit of a makeshift modeling show, further adding to the high-end lifestyle represented in the three-and-a-half-minute video.

Check out Dave‘s video for “Starlight” below. In related news, the Streatham emcee will be heading into America for the next leg of his international tour — you can check out those upcoming dates below as well.

“We’re All Alone In This Together” North American Tour dates: