Back in 2020, WizKid unveiled his fourth studio LP Made In Lagos, which originally contained 14 tracks with contributions from the likes of Burna Boy, Skepta, Damian Marley, H.E.R., Ella Mai, and Tems, the last of whom appeared on the wildly successful single “Essence.” Following it’s wealth of chart positions, certifications, and accolades, the Nigerian star returned with a deluxe edition of Made In Lagos, adding on four additional tracks — including a remix of “Essence” that featured Justin Bieber.

Today (March 29), WizKid decided to reach back to the original release to liberate a visual for “True Love,” a collaboration alongside Tay Iwar and Projexx that sees the artists romancing that special someone:

“Hey girl, na you be number one, gyal I love the way you make the tin go round, na me and you go dey as this song go on, name and you go dey ’til the sun come up, inside, she control me, she dey tell me, ‘Baby, buss it, don’t you fool me,’ hot fuck every day, she dey consume it, say she want it every day, we makin’ movies, my baby with me, with me, every day you’re with me, with me, see every day we dey with me, they with me, my baby dey complete me, complete me…”

The accompanying clip for the Juls-produced offering comes courtesy of Nabil Elderkin and sees WizKid entering a virtual, futuristic arena of some sort. Throughout, he can be seen performing the track from a rock formation that rising from the center, all as women dancing around him. While Tay Iwar and Projexx do not make an appearance in the roughly four-minute video, a certain model does — Winnie Harlow, who eventually joins WizKid on the “naturally made” platform at his presumed love interest.

Check it all out for yourself below.