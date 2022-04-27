Travis Scott is finally returning to the stage. Today (April 27), reports poured in saying the Houston rapper booked a Miami show for May.

Scott hasn’t had a lot of bookings since the November 2021 Astroworld tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 concertgoers. Since then, Scott — who released public apologies and offered to cover funeral costs — has been trying his hardest to get back to the music.

Event after event seemed to drop the “Sicko Mode” rapper from their lineup, with Scott even offering to perform for free just to get back to the stage. Recently, he’s been seen giving impromptu performances at after-parties to stay connected to what he loves doing.

Well, it seems like his persistence has paid off. On Saturday, May 7, Scott will be the headlining act for a Race Week event. The performance will take place at Miami nightclub E11EVEN. Chase B will be his DJ for the evening.

In addition to Race Week, a Formula One Grand Prix will also be going on around that time so it’s not unlikely that the “Highest in the Room” rapper might pop up for a show at another event.

Tickets for the event start at $150 for women and $250 for men. Other artists scheduled to headline that week include Rick Ross and Snoop Dogg.

Scott has been putting his best foot forward trying to reconcile with last year’s extremely unfortunate events. Last month, he announced Project Heal, describing it as a “multi-tier initiative dedicated to addressing challenges facing today’s youth, especially those from marginalized and at-risk communities.”

The project partnered with his Cactus Jack Foundation.

He captioned the post, “Over the past few months I’ve been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community. Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family.”