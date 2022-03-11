Travis Scott is defending himself against backlash regarding his latest initiative, Rolling Stone reported. In paperwork filed on Thursday (March 10), the rapper’s lawyers suggested that Scott should be allowed to promote his philanthropic work amid the ongoing Astroworld case.

The legal action is a direct response to a motion filed on behalf of Treston Blount, who claimed that Scott was using his Project HEAL announcement as a way to “sway public opinion” in his favor. In court documents, the father, whose nine-year-old son Ezra passed away after attending the festival, sought to determine whether the emcee was included in the gag order that prevents attorneys from making their cases to the public.

Scott’s lawyers quickly responded with their own arguments. According to them, the Houston native is allowed to “make public statements about his ongoing philanthropic work, even as it relates to public safety” and should be exempt from the gag order. Any demand that prevents him from doing so, they added, would be violating his basic right.

“It…runs afoul of the First Amendment, which guarantees parties like Mr. Scott the right to speak publicly about important philanthropic work that began long before the Astroworld Festival or… almost immediately afterward,” the lawyers wrote. They also argued that it would be “overly broad” to include Scott in the gag order as the case is a consolidation of hundreds of lawsuits filed by lawyers who are solely being governed by one judge.

The legal battles between Scott and the Blount family have been underway since Ezra’s passing. The most recent motion comes days after the “Sicko Mode” rapper announced his Project HEAL initiative.

“I’ve been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community. Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change,” he wrote on Instagram.

“While it’s easy for corporations and institutions to stay in the shadows, I feel as a leader in my community, I need to step up in times of need. My team and I created Project HEAL to take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be. I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever.”

See his Instagram post below.