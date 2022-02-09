OMB Peezy continues to keep his streak of consistency going this week. Today (Feb. 9), he returns to drop off his latest loose track “Hard For Me.” The new track follows other recent cuts like “Never Leave” and embodies his signature melodic flow filled with reflection. On the song, he speaks some truth about holding on to the past:

What you on? On the same old snake shit/ I tried to let it go but it be hard for me/

To cap off his busy year last year, and to also add to the growing list of recent collaborations, OMB Peezy teamed up once again with Drum Dummie for their latest music video “Over.” They also tapped in with T.I. the veteran for the assist. The track closely follows other offerings like “Synonym” and “Die Young” by OMB and Drum as well.

Additionally within the last few months, the 300 Ent. artist also shared his new visuals for cuts like “Breathe,” “For Free,” “Cold Days” and “Lefty.” Another feature arrived a few months ago as Peezy handed an assist to SG ALI for his “Hidden Pain” single. Other offerings aside from that are from his Too Deep For Tears project and his performance videos for tracks like “On My Way,” “Soul Ties” and “Smile.” The visuals feature OMB Peezy fancily dressed, standing in the middle of a chandelier-lit room and backed by some beautiful string instrumentation. In terms of other recent collabs, he assisted LBS Kee’vin on “That’s Life.”

OMB Peezy paired the release of his project with a video for the Jacquees-assisted “Right Here” track. Beforehand, he shared singles like “Love Is Blind,” and those recent tracks are Peezy’s follow-ups to his viral song “Big Homie” with guest verses from Jackboy and the late King Von. Peezy has also released his mixtape In The Meantime earlier that held fans over while he worked on Too Deep For Tears. In The Meantime includes some fan-favorites like “Sleep At Night” and “You Know How To Love.” Before that was 2019’s Preacher To The Streets.

Be sure to press play on OMB Peezy’s brand new video for “Hard For Me” down below.