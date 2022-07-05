It seems Travis Scott had Iyanla Vanzant’s infamous “Not on my watch” quote on the brain when he stopped his set on Sunday night (July 3). While opening at Coney Island Walls in New York for Meek Mill, Scott noticed some fans getting a bit too excited. It’s no secret that the Houston native has dealt with his fair share of legal troubles since his deadly Astroworld concert in November 2021. Consequences from the event still follow the “Butterfly Effect” rapper to this day.

During Sunday’s event, a couple of fans from the crowd began to climb the stage’s lighting rig. In a video obtained by TMZ, as Scott performed “Antidote,” the fans are seen at the top of the structure. Seeing as though the venue’s light source was not authorized seating, Scott says, “We need y’all to get down.” He added, “Just make sure you’re OK.” By this time, multiple fans are seen climbing down, including one dressed in a full Spider-Man costume. “Come on now, man,” the rapper says as he waits for the masked crusader to safely get to the ground. The music is paused as he gets the situation under control. Scott resumes the show by yelling, “If everybody OK, let me get a ‘Hell yeah!’”

The beat drops and Scott starts to perform. Seconds later, the “Goosebumps” rapper stops the show again and tells the crowd, “Everybody take two steps back.” He also asks that security not push his fans. Those in attendance seemed to be understanding of Scott’s demands. Following the Astroworld tragedy, in addition to a ton of lawsuits and a couple of unauthorized documentaries, the rapper also faced cancelations for previously scheduled shows. After some time away from the spotlight, only recently has Scott returned to the stage. The “Out West” artist started with impromptu performances at house parties before making his way to nightclub appearances. In May, REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs announced he was “uncanceling the canceled” by having Scott perform at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards — which Diddy hosted and executive produced. That same month, Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation also donated $1 million in scholarships to HBCUs.