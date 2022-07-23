By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.23.2022

Kid Cudi and Kanye West left fans in shock with their appearances on opening night (July 23) of Rolling Loud Miami.

Ahead of Cudi taking the stage, day one of the event saw performances from artists such as 2 Chainz, Saweetie, Playboi Carti and G Herbo. With the crowd’s energy high, Cudi hit the stage, but his performance was marred by hecklers who pelted objects at the “Day ‘N’ Night” rapper. He responded to the onslaught of boos and heckling by telling the crowd, “I will fucking leave. If I get hit with one more fucking thing—if I see one more fucking thing on this fucking stage, I’m leaving. Don’t fuck with me.” Moments later, he was hit by a bottle, dropped his mic, and exited the stage only 15 minutes into his set.

The night was made even more interesting when West shocked fans by joining Lil Durk for a performance of “Lift My Hands.” West was originally expected to headline day one of the festival. At the last minute a change in lineup was  announced. As a result, Cudi was named as the replacement for West who pulled out of the festival on Sunday (July 17). As previously reported by REVOLT, West backed out of his performance due to circumstances outside of the control of Rolling Loud organizers.

“We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance,” said Rolling Loud co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler. Their statement continued, “Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

Check out how social media reacted to Cudi and West both hitting the Rolling Loud Miami stage below:

