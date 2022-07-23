Kid Cudi and Kanye West left fans in shock with their appearances on opening night (July 23) of Rolling Loud Miami.

Ahead of Cudi taking the stage, day one of the event saw performances from artists such as 2 Chainz, Saweetie, Playboi Carti and G Herbo. With the crowd’s energy high, Cudi hit the stage, but his performance was marred by hecklers who pelted objects at the “Day ‘N’ Night” rapper. He responded to the onslaught of boos and heckling by telling the crowd, “I will fucking leave. If I get hit with one more fucking thing—if I see one more fucking thing on this fucking stage, I’m leaving. Don’t fuck with me.” Moments later, he was hit by a bottle, dropped his mic, and exited the stage only 15 minutes into his set.

The night was made even more interesting when West shocked fans by joining Lil Durk for a performance of “Lift My Hands.” West was originally expected to headline day one of the festival. At the last minute a change in lineup was announced. As a result, Cudi was named as the replacement for West who pulled out of the festival on Sunday (July 17). As previously reported by REVOLT, West backed out of his performance due to circumstances outside of the control of Rolling Loud organizers.

JUST IN: Kid Cudi walks off stage after people kept throwing things at him during his Rolling Loud set pic.twitter.com/jy8V62O3mO — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 23, 2022

Lil Durk brought out Kanye West during his Rolling Loud set pic.twitter.com/bQ1fmSnbiN — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 23, 2022

“We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance,” said Rolling Loud co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler. Their statement continued, “Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

Check out how social media reacted to Cudi and West both hitting the Rolling Loud Miami stage below:

Them Rolling Loud fans were there for Kanye, that was a recipe for disaster they set Kid Cudi up as soon as he got on the stage. — Ahmed🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 23, 2022

Ye canceled his Rolling Loud set because the venue wouldn’t allow him to bring Travis out. RL replaced him wit Kid Cudi who gets things thrown at him & is booed off stage only for Ye to come out during Durk’s set performing a song that features Cudi 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jxoIM46kHb — TY-RIN (@GothamCityGoon) July 23, 2022

So -deep breath- Kanye (who is beefing with Kid Cudi) dropped out of Rolling Loud, was replaced by Kid Cudi, people threw stuff at Cudi on stage, Cudi leaves, Durk brings Kanye out and performs Father Stretch My Hands, which has Cudi on it? https://t.co/pZBuG4aVNp — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 23, 2022