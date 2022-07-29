Confirmed by a recent Instagram post, a new Nav album titled Demons Protected By Angels is officially on the way. The roll-out begins today (July 29) with his brand new single “Never Sleep.” Equipped with assists from Travis Scott and Lil Baby, the three join forces and do some damage on production courtesy of Tay Keith, Grayson Beats, and Mike Dean. On the song, the three rap about the rockstar lifestyle:

Geeked, never sleep, stretch out hundreds, two million in weeks/ Gotta run it, they run it for me, where it’s sunny we gotta retreat/ Straight from London, she out in the east, let her shoppin’, she keep the reciepts/ Don’t you tell ’em you got it from me, after this I’ma need therapy

I been buildin’ up my legacy, hunnids on hunnids on fold/ I been up so far, somewhere, it’s stuck at the top and it’s nowhere to go/ I was just thinkin’ like, ‘Damn, I’m givin’ ’em drop so I can floor, I was just thinkin’ like ‘Damn, some n***as I crop’/ Swеrve the Lamb’, n***a gon’ pop, gave hеr a grand, she the stop



Back in 2020, Nav and Wheezy joined forces to cook up and deliver their Emergency Tsunami mixtape. That project boasted 14 tracks and includes features from favorites Gunna, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Lil Keed, and SahBabii. Just prior to that, Nav also released his solo project Good Intentions. On that body of work, he collaborated with the late Pop Smoke, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Gunna, and Lil Uzi Vert.

Outside of his own releases, Nav has contributed verses to 2021 songs like “Kukoc” by AJ Tracey, “Pots N Pans” by Lil Duke on YSL, and “About You” by Lil Tecca.

Be sure to press play on “Never Sleep” by Nav featuring Travis Scott and Lil Baby down below.