On Nov. 11, the highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie is set to hit theaters. Today (Oct. 21), fans received another look at the forthcoming film to enjoy. Dubbed “Long Live Wakanda,” Marvel’s newest teaser for the film includes several previously unseen shots and previews an exhilarating battle between Ironheart and Namor, new clues about who will reign as the Black Panther, and much more.

Earlier this month, Lupita Nyong’o — who plays the character of Nakia — addressed how recasting Chadwick Boseman‘s King T’Challa character following his death just would not have felt right to her. “Losing your centerpiece, everything changed. When you say the world rotated around him, it revolved around him. It did,” she said.

Many of the YouTube comments on the new trailer were related to Boseman as well. “What impresses me more than anything about Boseman is how he handled his disease,” one user reflected about the Emmy award winner’s long battle with cancer. “Nobody knew. He never used it as an excuse. He still got into superhuman shape to stand toe-to-toe with the other massive Marvel stars, essentially, while he was dying a little more every day. The man was as classy as they come. I just hope he didn’t go through it alone. No more pain my friend. You earned your rest.”

Back in July, Marvel released a three-song EP titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue. The project was led by Tems’ soulful cover of Bob Marley & The Wailers’ iconic single “No Woman, No Cry.” It also included music from Ghanaian singer Amaarae and Mexican rapper Santa Fe Klan. Via Marvel’s official website, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler and composer Ludwig Göransson explained that the soundtrack for the film was inspired by “extended trips to Mexico and Nigeria.”

Be sure to press play on Marvel Studios’ brand new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer down below.