Photo: Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  10.21.2022

On Nov. 11, the highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie is set to hit theaters. Today (Oct. 21), fans received another look at the forthcoming film to enjoy. Dubbed “Long Live Wakanda,” Marvel’s newest teaser for the film includes several previously unseen shots and previews an exhilarating battle between Ironheart and Namor, new clues about who will reign as the Black Panther, and much more.

Earlier this month, Lupita Nyong’o — who plays the character of Nakia — addressed how recasting Chadwick Boseman‘s King T’Challa character following his death just would not have felt right to her. “Losing your centerpiece, everything changed. When you say the world rotated around him, it revolved around him. It did,” she said.

Many of the YouTube comments on the new trailer were related to Boseman as well. “What impresses me more than anything about Boseman is how he handled his disease,” one user reflected about the Emmy award winner’s long battle with cancer. “Nobody knew. He never used it as an excuse. He still got into superhuman shape to stand toe-to-toe with the other massive Marvel stars, essentially, while he was dying a little more every day. The man was as classy as they come. I just hope he didn’t go through it alone. No more pain my friend. You earned your rest.”

Back in July, Marvel released a three-song EP titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue. The project was led by Tems’ soulful cover of Bob Marley & The Wailers’ iconic single “No Woman, No Cry.” It also included music from Ghanaian singer Amaarae and Mexican rapper Santa Fe Klan. Via Marvel’s official website, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler and composer Ludwig Göransson explained that the soundtrack for the film was inspired by “extended trips to Mexico and Nigeria.”

Be sure to press play on Marvel Studios’ brand new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer down below.

Trending
Watch

Aunjanue Ellis on playing Fannie Lou Hamer & being an underpaid actress | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

Aunjanue Ellis appears on an all-new episode of “Love & Respect with Killer Mike.” The ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.17.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Lil Baby's new album, Ne-Yo talks Naya Rivera, Marlon Wayans gets deep, the Emmett Till movie & more

On a new entertainment segment of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” Marlon Wayans pulls up, Ne-Yo ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.14.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet Revolutionary of the Week Ronald Freeman of the United Market app

Created by recent Morehouse College grads, United Market is a business platform for music production ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.14.2022
Drink Champs

Boosie on DaBaby being blackballed, Kanye West, and social media | 'Drink Champs'

Boosie stops by for this all-new episode of “Drink Champs.” The Baton Rouge artist talks ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.15.2022
View More