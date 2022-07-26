Over the weekend, Marvel unveiled their first official teaser for the upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to 2018’s Black Panther. The superhero epic will star Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Angela Bassett, and more. As expected, Wakanda Forever will also serve as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 following a battle with colon cancer.

Now, fans can check out a three-song EP titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue, which is led by Tems’ heartfelt rendition of Bob Marley & The Wailers’ iconic single and Natty Dread standout “No Woman, No Cry.” The cover can also be heard at the beginning of the aforementioned teaser, with its powerful lyrics heard over emotionally charged imagery of the cast:

“I remember when we used to sit in the government yard in Trenchtown, Oba, observing the hypocrites, mingle with the good people we meet, good friends we have and good friends we’ve lost, along the way, in this great future, you can’t forget your past, so dry your tears I say, no woman, no cry…”

Via Marvel’s official website, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler and composer Ludwig Göransson explained the meaning behind Prologue‘s release:

“This Prologue is an aural first glimpse of Wakanda Forever. The sound world for the film began with extended trips to Mexico and Nigeria. We spent our days working with traditional musicians who educated us about the cultural, social and historical contexts of their music. … During the nights on these trips, we had recording sessions with contemporary artists who were akin to the characters and thematic material explored in the film.”

Press play on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue below, which also comes with new music from Ghanaian singer Amaarae and Mexican rapper Santa Fe Klan. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters Nov. 11.