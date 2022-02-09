Back in 2020, Amaarae released her debut studio LP The Angel You Don’t Know, which contained 14 tracks and additional features from 6ix, Kyu Steed, Princess Adjua, Cruel Santino, Kojey Radical, CKay, Maesu, and Moliy, the last of whom joined the Ghanian star on the international hit “SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY.” Produced by Yinka Bernie, the infectious Afropop number sees the collaborators singing about making money and letting themselves go on the dance floor, among other topics:

“In a Lambo truck, I’m racing, rims still spinnin’, I’m pacing, I don’t wanna talk, I’m dancing, dancing, straight to the bank, count Benji to Frank, walk out like I’m that bitch, put the braids back, movin’ like Kelz, bad hoes in the back, singin’, ‘That’s that shit,’ yeah, I really do talk like I walk, uh, I really been about that life, uh, shawty askin’ me for advice and I told lil’ baby, ‘All I got is the spice for ya’…”

Last year, Amaarae returned with a remix of “SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY” with some additional help from Kali Uchis, who wasted no time adding some sexual vibes in both English and Spanish:

“I really like your body, I really like your body, I don’t know why you hide it, I wanna see you behind me, you know you don’t gotta lie to me, yo quiero sentirte inside of me, todo el día imaginándote, lo quiero pa’ mí to’a la noche…”

Today (Feb. 9), fans can now check out a futuristic visual for “SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY (Remix),” which comes courtesy of Remi Laudat and sees Amaarae and a crew of girls running a lucrative business of some sort (named Sad Girlz Inc.) while Moliy pops in virtually. Viewers can also see Uchis literally rolling around in money before some men meet some unfortunate fates near the end.

Check it all out for yourself below.