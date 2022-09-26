Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Foundation
By Jon Powell
  /  09.26.2022

Currently, fans of Rihanna are rejoicing at the news that she’ll be headlining next year’s Super Bowl LVII halftime show. As part of an official press release, JAY-Z has responded to the announcement by praising the “Umbrella” star, who has transcended music to become one of the world’s most successful moguls:

Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

NFL Head of Music Seth Dudowsky also spoke on the decision to bring Rihanna to the big stage:

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage. Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to bring fans another historic halftime show performance.”

Finally, Apple Music VP Oliver Schusser expressed his excitement about the event, which marks the first time the streaming giant holds the position as the official sponsor:

Rihanna is an incredible recording artist who is a favorite for many millions of Apple Music customers around the world. We’re excited to partner with Rihanna, Roc Nation, and the NFL to bring music and sports fans a momentous show — what an incredible artist for the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Rihanna turned down the opportunity to perform during the Super Bowl back in 2019. At the time, she wanted to show solidarity to Colin Kaepernick in the midst of protests against police brutality:

“I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

Read the full press release from Roc Nation, the NFL, and Apple Music here.

