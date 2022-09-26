As previously reported by REVOLT, all involved parties have officially confirmed that Rihanna will be headlining next year’s Super Bowl LVII halftime show. In addition to the NFL and the singer-turned-mogul, yesterday (Sept. 25) saw Apple Music joining in on the big news as the event’s official sponsor, with Ebro Darden, Nadeska Alexis, and Lowkey going live to give their takes on what to expect.

At one point, Dr. Dre called in to Ebro & Co.’s show to speak on Rihanna’s forthcoming halftime appearance:

“Oh, my God. Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do it, and I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do. … I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It’s fantastic. She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high.”

The Compton legend also offered advice to the “Umbrella” star for when she takes the big stage:

“Put the right people around you, and have fun. That’s basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show.”

This past February, Dr. Dre led the Emmy-winning halftime show for Super Bowl LVI alongside Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent. Somewhat surprisingly, he revealed that he was “extremely nervous” during the iconic moment:

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been that nervous before. Not only that, I don’t know if I’ve ever looked more forward to a Monday morning … I got goosebumps, especially from the reaction that we got from the show, and especially being able to do the show with all of my friends.”

Check out a snippet from Dr. Dre‘s interview below.