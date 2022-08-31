This week, a photo of Sean “Diddy” Combs and Dr. Dre in the studio surfaced on social media, raising hopes that some legendary music from the two would soon be making landfall. Yesterday (Aug. 30), Diddy took to Instagram to share some photos of his own, along with a message explaining just how important it was for him to work with his Compton counterpart:

“Yesterday, one of my biggest dreams finally came true. I remember the first time I heard [Dr. Dre’s] production. It gave me clear direction on the level of producer that I wanted to be. Last night, I got the chance to work with this man and to see his genius as he coached me through vocals. He reminded me of myself, but with a different style and way more focused. I gotta step my focus up! lol But it was a great experience and I thank God for it. I hope one day y’all get to have the same experience with someone that you always looked up to as a hero.”

Back in May, Diddy surprised everyone with the announcement of Love Records, which was created in partnership with Motown and will be the home of his upcoming album. A month later, the hip hop icon returned with the Bryson Tiller-assisted single “Gotta Move On,” complete with a matching visual courtesy of Teyana Taylor.

It’s been seven years since the release of Diddy’s most recent body of work MMM, a critically acclaimed effort that boasted a wealth of collaborations alongside the likes of French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil’ Kim, and Future. Prior to that, he released the groundbreaking 2010 LP Last Train To Paris, a more experimental project with Dirty Money’s Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper. Check out Diddy’s IG post below.