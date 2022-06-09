By Shanique Yates
  /  06.09.2022

As the legendary Michael Jordan once said, “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” Yung Miami made her desires clear on the sneak peek episode of her series “Caresha Please.”

The City Girl laid it all on the table and told Sean “Diddy” Combs that she wants more kids in the future. Her hope is to have a set of twins. “Do you want more kids?” she asked the current father of six.

“I definitely wanna have more kids,” Diddy answered. He also admitted that with his kids growing older, the baby fever has been real.

“Now that my girls are getting older, I’ve definitely been having baby fever like crazy,” the hip-hop mogul explained while also questioning Yung Miami’s initial response to having more kids in a previous conversation. “You said you ain’t wanna have more kids when we were talking.”

Yung Miami revealed that her sentiments have changed. “I want some twins now,” she said. “I changed my mind.” The Miami native welcomed a daughter, Summer, in 2019. Acknowledging that twins run in the Combs family, she reiterates why she posed the question about having more children in the first place.

“I wanna have twins so that’s why I was throwing it out, because I wanted a set of twins and I know they run in your family,” she chimes. Diddy explains that while he’s open to the option of more kids, he isn’t too hung up on whether the next child is a boy or girl – just a happy, healthy baby.

“It wouldn’t even matter to me, just to be healthy and to have the chance to do it again with all that I’ve learned now, I see it in my future,” the Bad Boy Records founder expressed. “I definitely see it in my future.”

The sneak peek episode of “Caresha Please” is now available for streaming via the REVOLT app. Also, check it out below!

