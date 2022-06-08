Nick Cannon took it to heart when the bible said to “be fruitful and multiply.” TMZ confirms that the entertainer is expecting baby number nine with model Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon welcomed a total of three children in 2021 and earlier this year he revealed that he is expecting an eighth child with model Bre Tiesi.

At this point, the “Wild ‘N Out” creator’s only competition for having children is himself.

“If you thought it was a lot of kids last year…,” he joked during an appearance on Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast. “Let’s just put it this way… the stork is on the way.”

In June 2021, Abby and Cannon welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. The following month he and Alyssa Scott had their son Zen who passed away at five months old on Dec. 5 following a brain cancer diagnosis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby De La Rosa (@hiabbydelarosa)

He admitted that it was his son’s death that encouraged him to give up sex for a while.

“I was like, ‘Yo, let’s try celibacy,'” he explained. “That was like, October, I didn’t even make it to [January].”

The 41-year-old also shared his struggles with depression following the loss.

“I started going through some stuff,” said Cannon. “I got depressed with the loss of my son. So in December – the thing is, everybody saw I was so down. So everybody was like, ‘Let’s just give him a little vagina, and that’s gonna cure it all.'”

Cannon’s fatherhood journey began in 2011 when he and ex-wife Mariah Carey had twins Monroe and Moroccan.

By 2017 he became a father of three after the birth of his son, Golden, with Brittany Bell. Three years later they expanded their family with a baby girl, Powerful Queen who was born in December 2020.

If he keeps it up, Cannon will soon hit the double digits.