It looks like Nick Cannon has no intentions of continuing to procreate as he anticipates the arrival of his eighth child.

During a recent appearance on “Daily Pop,” the entertainer revealed that he is planning to get a vasectomy in the near future.

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation,” said the 41-year-old. “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”

Currently, Cannon is the proud father to 10-year-old twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey, a 5-year-old and 1-year-old daughter with Brittany Bell as well as another set of twins, who are 9 months old, with Abby De La Rosa.

His son with Alyssa Scott, Zen Cannon, died on Dec. 5 after he was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2021. He was only 5 months old.

Cannon previously announced that he will welcome another child with model Bre Tiesi later this year. While he admits that his family dynamic is nothing like he could have imagined, the “Wild ‘N Out” creator wouldn’t change being a dad for anything in the world.

“I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way, but it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children — and as we all know, I’ve been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose,” he continued. “So, I’m not out here looking.”

In February he shared that baby number eight might just be the caboose of the Cannon squad.

“I don’t have the bandwidth for it anymore,” he said during a previous episode of “The Language of Love” podcast. “Because I feel like I do owe the women that are currently in my life, I owe them as much energy, time, and effort as I possibly [can] – especially my kids.”