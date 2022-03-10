Nick Cannon’s eponymous daytime talk show has been canceled after one season, Variety reports.

According to the outlet, staff at “The Nick Cannon Show” were informed on Thursday morning (March 9) that the show would not be renewed for a second season. Variety notes that the final day of production for “The Nick Cannon Show” was yesterday. However, the remainder of season one’s pre-taped episodes will continue to air through May.

According to “inside” sources, the show was already scheduled to take a five-week hiatus as Cannon’s schedule was booked full with the two other TV shows he hosts, “Wild ‘N Out” and “The Masked Singer.” The hiatus was reportedly set to begin next week and continue through mid-April.

“It’s never easy to cancel a production with clear potential, but after a great deal of deliberation and examining various options, we have made the difficult business decision to end production on ‘Nick Cannon,’” Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, which produces and distributes the show, said. “We plan to offer viewers original episodes of the daytime talk show through the remainder of this season. Our thanks go to the very talented Nick Cannon and our wonderful production team, and we wish Nick continued success with his many hit ventures.”

So far, Cannon hasn’t commented on the news. Earlier this year, the 41-year-old used his show to open up about the heartbreaking death of his 5-month-old son Zen, who died of a brain tumor. After revealing the tragic news, Cannon said he received an “outpouring of love” from his fans and supporters.