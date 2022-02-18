Nick Cannon‘s baby-making days may just be over.

During an appearance on “The Language of Love” podcast on Wednesday (Feb. 16), the “Wild ‘n Out” star said he has no desire to bring any more children into the world. “I don’t have the bandwidth for it anymore,” he told Dr. Laura Berman. “Because I feel like I do owe the women that are currently in my life, I owe them as much energy, time, and effort as I possibly [can] – especially my kids.”

Cannon is a father to six children: 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, four-year-old son Golden “Sagon,” 14-month-old Powerful Queen and seven-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. His seventh and youngest son, Zen, passed away at five months old in December after a battle with a rare form of brain cancer, and his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi is still cooking up.

While there are speculations that some of his children were unplanned, he shut down the rumors, explaining that he is consciously aware of who he may have kids with.

“Any woman that I know that I have unprotected sex with, there’s the potential to have a child. So I feel like if I have unprotected sex with anyone I know – because one, I value everything about me so much, if I’ve gotten to that point where I say, ‘I can take off this condom,’ I’m gonna say, ‘She could be the mother of my child,’” said the talk show host.

“Every woman that I have a child with, there is definitely a conversation about, ‘Wow, how amazing would this be?’” added Cannon. “I feel like every woman I have a child with are amazing mothers, and there was a thought process going into like, ‘Man, she would be an amazing mother, she’s desired children, I can’t wait to see what type of mother she would be.’ So, in saying that, I would say that they’re all planned.”