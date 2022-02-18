By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  02.18.2022

Nick Cannon‘s baby-making days may just be over.

During an appearance on “The Language of Love” podcast on Wednesday (Feb. 16), the “Wild ‘n Out” star said he has no desire to bring any more children into the world. “I don’t have the bandwidth for it anymore,” he told Dr. Laura Berman. “Because I feel like I do owe the women that are currently in my life, I owe them as much energy, time, and effort as I possibly [can] – especially my kids.”

Cannon is a father to six children: 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan,  four-year-old son Golden “Sagon,” 14-month-old Powerful Queen and seven-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. His seventh and youngest son, Zen, passed away at five months old in December after a battle with a rare form of brain cancer, and his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi is still cooking up.

While there are speculations that some of his children were unplanned, he shut down the rumors, explaining that he is consciously aware of who he may have kids with.

“Any woman that I know that I have unprotected sex with, there’s the potential to have a child. So I feel like if I have unprotected sex with anyone I know – because one, I value everything about me so much, if I’ve gotten to that point where I say, ‘I can take off this condom,’ I’m gonna say, ‘She could be the mother of my child,’” said the talk show host.

“Every woman that I have a child with, there is definitely a conversation about, ‘Wow, how amazing would this be?’” added Cannon. “I feel like every woman I have a child with are amazing mothers, and there was a thought process going into like, ‘Man, she would be an amazing mother, she’s desired children, I can’t wait to see what type of mother she would be.’ So, in saying that, I would say that they’re all planned.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Nick Cannon

Trending
REVOLT Summit

Mental wins | 'REVOLT Summit Presents'

REVOLT Summit Presents: A spotlight on Black Excellence, presented by DoorDash. Get more from your ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.15.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

Pretty Vee on "Wild N' Out," turning funny to money and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

Pretty Vee joins hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a new episode of “Assets ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.16.2021
View More