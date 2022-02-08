The prank wars between Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart continue, with the latest move coming from the Ride Along star.

On Monday (Feb. 7), the “Wild ‘N Out” host revealed that he was the recipient of an early, yet interesting Valentine’s Day present: a vending machine filled with condoms. Though he knew the joke was clearly about his propensity to have unprotected sex, he proved to be a good sport and posed alongside his new gift, unaware of who the comedic culprit may be. He later learned that Hart was the one behind the hilarious prank.

After getting wind that Cannon had received his gift, the Philly native reposted the photo of the daytime talk show host. “I see u got my gift @nickcannon ….GOTCHA BITCH!!!!!!” he wrote. “Now u don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free #PrankWars.”

Hart’s gift is seemingly poking fun at Cannon days after he revealed he was expecting his eighth child. It’s the most recent prank in the comedians’ ongoing practical joke battle. Previously, the Drumline actor plastered images of his face on the exterior of Hart’s private jet. He once also gifted the Seriously Funny comic with a llama for his 42nd birthday, prompting Hart to respond with another parent-related joke.

“Since my brother @nickcannon decided to buy me a llama for my B Day I decided to do something nice for him as well….Here is a digital billboard in Los Angeles,” the Central Intelligence actor announced weeks later. “I also did some in ATL & NY. If u want any advice on fatherhood please call my BEST FRIEND @nickcannon ….I’m sure his phone has been ringing nonstop [laughing emojis] GOTCHA BACK BITCH #PRANKWARS.”

Look below to see Nick Cannon and his Magnum-filled vending machine.

