In this special sneak peek of our new series “Caresha Please,” host Yung Miami welcomes the one and only Sean “Diddy” Combs for an intimate chat about fatherhood, his new R&B label Love Records, the story behind “Rap Freaks,” the truth about their relationship, toxicity, and more. Watch!
Watch Yung Miami's official "Caresha Please" trailer featuring Diddy here
