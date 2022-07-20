Last month, Sean “Diddy” Combs officially returned to the music scene with his first official single in over seven years titled “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller. Today (July 20), the legendary mogul presents the highly anticipated music video for the hit, which is directed by Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor. The freshly released visual welcomes fans into the world of Club Love for the first time. As the “Gotta Move On” clip opens, Diddy pulls up to the venue and is greeted by Tiffany Haddish while Bryson Tiller’s smooth vocals beckon him into the party:

She don’t want my love, I guess I gotta move on, oh but, if she don’t want my love, I guess I gotta move on/ If she don’t want my love, I’m guessin’ I gotta move on/ I triеd, I tried to give it all to you, baby, brand new Mercedes, a newborn baby, yeah/ And I told you, ‘Your love too lazy,’ damn/ All you had to do was love me, baby

When “Gotta Move On” initially premiered, Diddy delved into what the song means to him and his co-star Tiller, mentioning that the song helped them both get through a tough time in their love lives. “I made a song with Bryson Tiller. It helped him through his break up and it helped me through my last break up. Sometimes you just gotta move on. That’s what the record is about. Keep it pushin. Keep it motherfuckin’ pushin’,” he said.

Diddy also performed the hit alongside Bryson Tiller at the 2022 BET Awards earlier this year, where he was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. “Gotta Move On” is the first track to be revealed from Diddy’s highly anticipated album under the newly established LOVE RECORDS imprint, in partnership with Motown Records.

Be sure to press play on Diddy’s brand new music video for “Gotta Move On” down below.