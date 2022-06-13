Today (June 13), BET announced that business mogul, rapper, and record executive Sean “Diddy” Combs will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at 2022 BET Awards.

According to the network, the award honors industry giants who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence.

“Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us,” said BET CEO Scott Mills in a press release.

He continued, “His virtuosity is matched only by his range – from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy – Diddy has exemplified Black Excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy.”

“Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is an incomparable cultural force and creative visionary whose impact has created historic paradigm shifts across music, media, fashion, and lifestyle. It’s personally gratifying to celebrate and honor a longtime partner and friend of the network who, through the decades, has laid the blueprint for Black excellence through entertainment,” said Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy.

“And it is far from over; his legacy continues to break ground, and this Lifetime Achievement Award further cements his undeniable influence on hip hop and pop culture. From his many memorable and creative appearances at our award shows to his growing businesses and philanthropic media ventures, I couldn’t be happier for Diddy. He is a dear friend, colleague, and culture revolutionary. We look forward to celebrating his incredible legacy.”

The 2022 BET Awards will be hosted by writer, director, producer, actress and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson and will air LIVE on Sunday June 26 at 8 pm ET/ PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

In the past, BET has awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award to legends including Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, Samuel Jackson, Lionel Richie, New Edition and more.