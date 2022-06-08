Sean “Diddy” Combs expands his hold on the beverage industry with his new flavor of Ultra-Premium Vodka, CÎROC Passion. The multi-hyphenate has now released over 15 unique flavors in collaboration with CÎROC, cementing his status as a king tastemaker.

The new flavor takes inspiration from Combs’ personal philosophy: do something passionately, or don’t do it at all. The passion expressed is infused into the drink and is Combs’ most ambitious passion project to-date.

CÎROC Passion was born from over two years of diligent experimentation and development between Diddy and Diageo. During this time, the taste was perfected, the bottle design finetuned and the signature cocktail was crafted. Diddy spearheaded each aspect of the process, from leading creative and product design to shaping product packaging and guiding marketing efforts. The beverage will be available across stores for a convenient price of $29.95.

According to Diddy, “CÎROC Passion is the purest and boldest expression of love, so I wanted to develop a new flavor of CÎROC that embodies my spirit and brings consumers into the frequency.” He continued with some advice to fellow leaders. “To be the best, you have to be fearless and follow that fire within you. That’s why we have been leaders in innovation and believe CÎROC will remain the number one brand in the category.”

The entrepreneur also paired some new music with the beverage. Diddy’s new single “GOTTA MOVE ON” with Bryson Tiller will be released alongside it. If the single and collaborator sounds familiar, it’s because Diddy and Tiller teased the single at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Diddy served as the host and executive producer for the award show.

To pack a final punch, Diddy will debut CÎROC Passion personally during the summer with a sensorial event in his hometown of Harlem, New York.

The beverage borrows inspiration from across the globe. It incorporates distilled French grapes infused with an exotic blend inspired by the tropics. The taste is packed with every sip and comes in a colorful bottle with a distinctive ombre colorway of purple and orange resembling the bright tones of sunset with sleek gold lettering.

CÎROC Passion is best served with soda and lemon. For the signature French Passion cocktail, incorporate 1.5 ounces of CÎROC Passion, 1 ounce of pineapple juice, .75 ounces of hibiscus syrup, .75 ounces of lemon juice, and some sparkling wine for an electrifying touch. For more enjoyment, serve in a coupe glass with a garnish of edible flowers. Add CÎROC Passion, pineapple juice, hibiscus syrup and lemon juice into a shaker. Add ice and shake for about 8 to 10 seconds. Double strain into a coupe glass and enjoy.

Visit www.CIROC.com for additional information on CÎROC, and be sure to drink responsibly.