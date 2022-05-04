Cinco de Mayo is about to get a whole lot spicier.

Sean “Diddy” Combs and DeLeón Tequila have partnered with actress Nazanin Mandi for a new sweet and spicy version of the LOVE Margarita. The partners are inviting consumers from Harlem to Jalisco and around the world to toast to cultural connectivity.

Mandi, longtime partner to singer Miguel, is part Mexican and brings her proud heritage to the drink. The model and actress began her career at the young age of 10 after being scouted at In-N-Out burger. She later signed to Wilhelmina Models and has appeared in campaigns for Vogue, Maxim, GQ, and more. To celebrate Cinco De Mayo, Mandi appears in a commercial showcasing the drink.

DeLeón Tequila was created in the Guanajuato region of León and launched in 2009. The tequila is made from the finest 100% Highland Blue Weber agave sourced from the rich earth of the Los Altos region of Jalisco. The brand has three flavors, including DeLeón Blanco, DeLeón Reposado, and DeLeón Añejo.

DeLeón Tequila was purchased in 2014 by business mogul, rapper, and record executive Diddy. He founded Bad Boy Records in 1993. The mogul has been instrumental in the careers of The Notorious B.I.G, Mary J Blidge, and Usher. His 1997 debut album No Way Out has been certified seven times platinum.

The original DeLeón Love Margarita mixes 1 ½ ounces DeLeón Tequila Blanco, ½ ounces orange liqueur, ½ ounces fresh lime, ½ ounces fresh lemon, 1 orange slice, and ¾ ounces agave nectar syrup. It can be garnished with sea salt or a lime zest rim, and topped with a lime or orange wheel on the rim.

The sweet orange marmalade and honey margarita is comprised of 1 ½ ounces DeLeon Reposado Tequila, 1 tablespoon orange marmalade, ¾ ounces honey, ¾ ounces fresh lime juice, and 3 drops of orange blossom water. The drink is best served with sweet salt, honey garnish, and a candied orange peel.

Lastly, the spicy blood orange chipotle margarita is made of ½ ounces DeLeon Reposado Tequila, 2 ounces fresh squeezed blood orange juice, ½ ounces orange liqueur, ¾ ounces fresh lime juice, and a pinch of chipotle powder. It is best served on the rocks with a spicy salt and a garnish of dried blood orange wheel and dried chipotle pepper.