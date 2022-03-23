By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2022

Summer Walker may be geared up to release the music video for her single “No Love” featuring SZA and Cardi B this Friday, but she’s not short of receiving her flowers — literally.

Last night, Walker’s boyfriend, Larry, also known as LVRD Pharoh, showered her with affection by having a sea of red rose petals lead her to candles and a massage table. The two have been romantically linked since last year.

Walker showed her affection in an Instagram post captioned, “Thanks papa I needed this.”

The “No Love” track comes from Walker’s Still Over It album, the follow-up to Over It, and features songs like “Ex for a Reason” with City Girls member, JT and “Screwin” featuring Omarion.

The release Friday will not be Walker’s first collaboration with Cardi B, as Cardi is also featured on Walker’s song, “Bitter” also from the Still Over It album. In the song, Cardi offers Walker words of encouragement when it comes to dealing with “bitter” women who have had past relations with her child’s father.

In the song, Cardi is heard on a voicemail recording stating, “Well Summer Walker, I been seeing all the bullshi*t that’s been going on with you today, and you know, I don’t know if the rumors are true, I don’t know, I don’t care, it’s not my business, but if it is true, don’t let … b*tches feel like they have a one-up by destroying your moment.”

Cardi was referring to an incident where an ex-girlfriend of Walker’s ex-boyfriend publicly announced Walker’s pregnancy out of spite in an attempt to ruin an intimate moment.

“Do it your own way, and do it beautifully … say it in a beautiful way in your music,” Cardi can be heard saying at the end of the track, urging Walker to share her experiences artistically instead of in a drama-filled way on the internet.

Walker’s current boyfriend, Larry, seems to have shown up in her life just in time as the star has been noticeably happy and drama-free since the two have been an item.

We love to see it.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Summer Walker

Trending
Watch

James Fauntleroy x Larrance Dopson | 'Unfinished Business'

1500 Sound Academy is shifting the culture by showing musicians how to be successful through creativity. ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.18.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

Pretty Vee on "Wild N' Out," turning funny to money and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

Pretty Vee joins hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a new episode of “Assets ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.16.2021
View More