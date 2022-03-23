Summer Walker may be geared up to release the music video for her single “No Love” featuring SZA and Cardi B this Friday, but she’s not short of receiving her flowers — literally.

Last night, Walker’s boyfriend, Larry, also known as LVRD Pharoh, showered her with affection by having a sea of red rose petals lead her to candles and a massage table. The two have been romantically linked since last year.

Walker showed her affection in an Instagram post captioned, “Thanks papa I needed this.”

The “No Love” track comes from Walker’s Still Over It album, the follow-up to Over It, and features songs like “Ex for a Reason” with City Girls member, JT and “Screwin” featuring Omarion.

The release Friday will not be Walker’s first collaboration with Cardi B, as Cardi is also featured on Walker’s song, “Bitter” also from the Still Over It album. In the song, Cardi offers Walker words of encouragement when it comes to dealing with “bitter” women who have had past relations with her child’s father.

In the song, Cardi is heard on a voicemail recording stating, “Well Summer Walker, I been seeing all the bullshi*t that’s been going on with you today, and you know, I don’t know if the rumors are true, I don’t know, I don’t care, it’s not my business, but if it is true, don’t let … b*tches feel like they have a one-up by destroying your moment.”

Cardi was referring to an incident where an ex-girlfriend of Walker’s ex-boyfriend publicly announced Walker’s pregnancy out of spite in an attempt to ruin an intimate moment.

“Do it your own way, and do it beautifully … say it in a beautiful way in your music,” Cardi can be heard saying at the end of the track, urging Walker to share her experiences artistically instead of in a drama-filled way on the internet.

Walker’s current boyfriend, Larry, seems to have shown up in her life just in time as the star has been noticeably happy and drama-free since the two have been an item.

We love to see it.